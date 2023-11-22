Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.3% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $69,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $33.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,529.00. 269,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,299.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,270.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

