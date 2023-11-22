Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $793.29. 110,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $741.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.76. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

