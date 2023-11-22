Capital International Inc. CA Has $36.03 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $36,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. 1,570,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

