Capital International Inc. CA Has $40.09 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.27. 2,251,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,799. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $129.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.