Capital International Inc. CA Has $42.56 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $144,098,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $672.20. 448,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $678.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

