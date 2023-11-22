Capital International Inc. CA Has $42.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,702 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,537 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.13% of SEA worth $42,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. 3,757,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,476. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

