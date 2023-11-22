Capital International Inc. CA Has $54.01 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

NYSE MA traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $411.72. The company had a trading volume of 929,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.82 and its 200-day moving average is $392.03. The stock has a market cap of $386.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

