Capital International Inc. CA Has $57.30 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,999 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.44% of NICE worth $57,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.23. 253,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,100. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average of $191.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

