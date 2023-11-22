Capital International Inc. CA Has $57.39 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.22% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $57,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.29. 1,149,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,322. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.