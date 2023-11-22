Capital International Inc. CA Has $73.56 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,672 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up about 1.3% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.29% of Ryanair worth $73,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after buying an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 455.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 397,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

