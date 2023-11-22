Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 186,035 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,035 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $55,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. 13,973,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,404,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $74.68 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

