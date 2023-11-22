Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 23,540 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,755. The firm has a market cap of $502.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

