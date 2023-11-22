Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 4,214 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $64,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $411.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.44. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $414.97.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

