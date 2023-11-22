Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $45,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 907,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.