Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.08% of NetEase worth $51,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NetEase by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after buying an additional 484,345 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $27,218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 247,905 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in NetEase by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 247,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.90. 572,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $118.89.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.
NetEase Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
