Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,865 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.69. 1,730,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $209.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.