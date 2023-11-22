Capital International Inc. CA Sells 12,916 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $36,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Spotify Technology stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 688,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.