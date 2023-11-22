Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,312 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $51,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $971.64. 51,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $873.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $860.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $599.42 and a 12 month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

