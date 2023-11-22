Capital International Inc. CA Sells 170,101 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,101 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $104,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,496,000 after buying an additional 1,610,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $99.03. 4,486,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

