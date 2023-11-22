Capital International Inc. CA Sells 215,868 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,868 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 1.4% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $75,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after buying an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. 552,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

