Capital International Inc. CA Sells 41,505 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,505 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.08% of PG&E worth $34,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 4,762,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,889,446. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

