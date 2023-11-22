Capital International Investors Acquires 211,055 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.24% of AstraZeneca worth $2,740,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.2 %

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 3,001,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.