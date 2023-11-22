Capital International Investors Acquires 2,712,229 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,030,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712,229 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.66% of TJX Companies worth $1,613,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,454. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

