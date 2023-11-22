Capital International Investors Acquires 6,808,299 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.12% of Welltower worth $1,729,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. 715,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,531. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 184.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $89.69.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

