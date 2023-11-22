Capital International Investors Acquires 8,378 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,604,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.69% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,613,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,604,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,698,000 after purchasing an additional 339,796 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.6% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 109,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 2,641,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,544. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

