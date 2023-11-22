Capital International Investors Acquires 8,594 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.68% of Charter Communications worth $2,570,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.85. 308,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

