Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,151.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.73% of Salesforce worth $1,503,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,954,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,792 shares of company stock valued at $142,987,271 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $224.77. 2,146,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,958. The stock has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.