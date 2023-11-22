Capital International Investors Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.72% of Intel worth $2,405,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Intel stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,484,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,042,613. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.10, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

About Intel



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

