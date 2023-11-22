Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 6.88% of Dollar General worth $2,561,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.09. 849,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

