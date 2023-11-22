Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.32% of Zoetis worth $2,628,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 299,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after buying an additional 25,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.34. 691,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.