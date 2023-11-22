Capital International Investors Buys 1,255,926 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.44% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $2,548,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. 1,407,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,576. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

