Capital International Investors Buys 14,190 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 11.92% of TransDigm Group worth $5,883,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TDG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $971.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,714. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $873.26 and a 200 day moving average of $860.38.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.