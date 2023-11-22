Capital International Investors Buys 14,190 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 11.92% of TransDigm Group worth $5,883,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $971.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,714. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $873.26 and a 200 day moving average of $860.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.