Capital International Investors Buys 2,843,930 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 8.73% of Sempra worth $3,997,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

