Capital International Investors Buys 4,253,202 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.22% of Paychex worth $2,105,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,896,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.68. 1,227,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

