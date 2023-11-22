Capital International Investors Buys 9,456,957 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.93% of PG&E worth $1,745,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,888,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PCG

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.