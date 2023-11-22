Capital International Investors Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 461,056 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.39% of TC Energy worth $1,411,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TRP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,666. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -616.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

