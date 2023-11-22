Capital International Investors Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 1.4% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 4.99% of General Electric worth $5,960,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. 1,151,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

