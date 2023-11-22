Capital International Investors Has $1.80 Billion Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,794,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,549 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.34% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,795,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,729. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $513.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

