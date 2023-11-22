Capital International Investors Has $2.10 Billion Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92,161 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.56% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $2,098,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG traded up $23.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,220.78. 93,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,866. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,224.80. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,934.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,983.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

