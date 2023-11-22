Capital International Investors Has $2.23 Billion Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,490,975 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,170,606 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.79% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,226,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.11. 2,110,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,305. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $129.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

