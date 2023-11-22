Capital International Investors Has $2.49 Billion Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 8.63% of Equifax worth $2,492,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $266,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.42. 195,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,878. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.33. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

