Capital International Investors Has $3.02 Billion Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.48% of Applied Materials worth $3,018,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,354. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

