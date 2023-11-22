Capital International Investors Has $4.92 Billion Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,167,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,253,879 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 2.52% of Netflix worth $4,918,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.72. 1,655,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

