Capital International Investors Has $7.15 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,032,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,409,401 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned 4.17% of Comcast worth $7,147,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. 6,377,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,688,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

