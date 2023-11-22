Capital International Investors Has $7.62 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital International Investors owned 2.06% of Mastercard worth $7,620,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.03. The firm has a market cap of $385.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

