Capital International Investors Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.87% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $1,466,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.15. 509,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,064. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

