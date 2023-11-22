Capital International Investors Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,423,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 4.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $3,840,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.38. The stock had a trading volume of 375,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

