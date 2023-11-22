Capital International Investors Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 0.7% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 11.58% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $3,077,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 412,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 54.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. 1,124,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

