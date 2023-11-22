Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.99% of ServiceNow worth $2,281,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.27. The company had a trading volume of 428,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $678.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

