Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,871,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 498,773 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.12% of Humana worth $1,730,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $7.87 on Wednesday, hitting $514.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.47 and a 200-day moving average of $484.88. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $558.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

